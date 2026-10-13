David's First Warning Forecast: Toasty & Sunny Wednesday with Record Heat Expected

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Expect overnight lows to drop into the 60s under starry skies.

Another toasty day arrives on Wednesday with record heat expected. Norfolk's record high, for example, on Wednesday dates back 51 years ago for the October 14th...86° from 1975. This record high should fall in the early afternoon with bright sunshine.

Highs on Wednesday should approach 90 degrees. And if Norfolk does hit 90 degrees at ORF, that would be the 50th time to hit 90 degrees or higher this year. Norfolk averages 36 days per year.

More clouds return on Thursday with temperatures pulling back into the mid 70s for highs.

More heat returns on Friday with an approaching cold front with rain chances by Friday night late...a 40% chance.

Looking ahead to the weekend, expect a big cooldown with highs in the lower 60s and lows dipping into the 40s and 50s.

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