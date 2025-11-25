David's First Warning Forecast: Travel Wednesday and some Showers

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Look for very mild conditions tonight with showers and storms possible, a 40% chance, and lows around 60°.

Once we get to Wednesday, most of the rain showers and isolated thunder should fall in the early morning hours with improving conditions Wednesday afternoon.

Highs on Wednesday will be very warm in the lower to mid 70s. Norfolk's record high on Wednesday, by the way, is 76° from 1990. It should be close. I have a Norfolk forecast of 74°.

Thanksgiving Day will be sharply colder, roughly 22 degrees colder, with highs in the lower to mid 50s. Look for plenty of sun on Thanksgiving.

Shoppers on both Friday and Saturday will experience early morning lows near freezing and highs in the afternoon in the lower to mid 40s.

Brrr ! Cold air will return. Travel safely.

