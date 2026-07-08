David's First Warning Forecast: Turning up heat again on Thursday with scattered showers & storms

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

With showers tapering this evening, outdoors events tonight should be fine.

Expect overnight lows to drop into the 70s with patchy fog and showers developing again toward sunrise.

Thursday may feature a few showers in the pre-dawn hours of 3 AM to 5 AM, for example, but most of the rain and storms, a 40% chance, should develop on Thursday afternoon with highs in the lower 90s. The heat index on Thursday and Friday should climb north of 100 degrees.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will remain unsettled with a 70% chance of showers and storms, most of which should fall in the afternoon.

Sunday looks better and partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: AldrichWeather

Instagram: @davidaldrichweather

X (Twitter): @AldrichWeather