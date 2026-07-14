David's First Warning Forecast: Turning up the HEAT & the Humidity Wednesday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Comfortable for now, expect overnight lows to drop into the 60s to near 70 degrees under starry skies and a new moon ("no moon").

On Wednesday (and beyond this week), temperatures will rise rapidly and the comfort level will fall rapidly, as dew points climb as well.

Expect "feels like" temperatures to be north of 100 degrees for essentially the rest of the week in the afternoons.

With any heat spell, it creates a new opportunity to check on your neighbors and pets.

And due to wildfire smoke in Canada, some plumes of smoke may be noticed and/or smelled by Thursday, as it drops down from the Great Lakes, potentially.

Looking ahead to the weekend...

Rain and storm chances will increase in the afternoon and evening of Saturday, a 40% chance, and again on Sunday, a 60% chance.

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