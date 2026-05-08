David's First Warning Forecast: Warmer Air Returns for Mother's Day Weekend, Rain Chances on Saturday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

With mostly clear skies tonight, look for overnight lows to drop into the mid 50s.

Saturday should start mostly sunny, but clouds will increase by late morning and into the afternoon with a 30% chance of showers and isolated thunder...highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Winds on Saturday should be southerly 10 to 20 mph with gusts around 25 mph.

Sunday, which is Mother's Day, should feature hazy sun, partly cloudy skies and warmer conditions in the lower 80s. Sunday's winds are expected to be light, under 10 mph from the North-Northeast. I left a 10% chance of stray showers on Sunday in the afternoon.

Looking ahead to next week, Monday looks like another rainy opportunity with an 80% chance of showers and storms and about a half of an inch of rain expected.

Temperatures on Monday may start in the lower 70s in the pre-dawn hours, but likely to settle into the 60s once the rain arrives.

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