David's First Warning Forecast: Warmer sunshine on Tuesday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Expect overnight lows to drop and settle into the 60s with skies becoming mostly clear.

There is sunshine to look forward to in the days to come. Plus, there is another temperature roller coaster ride ahead as well with two days featuring near record heat.

With warmer sunshine on Tuesday, look for highs to reach into the lower to mid 80s.

Wednesday's record high is 86° from 1975 in Norfolk. I am expecting a high of 87 degrees with mostly sunny skies on Wednesday.

More clouds return on Thursday with a pullback in temperature to the mid 70s.

But as another cold front approaches late on Friday, highs on Friday could approach the record high from 2008.

I am expecting a high on Friday around 86 degrees with evening showers and storms developing...a 40% chance..

Looking ahead to the weekend, more sunshine, windy and much cooler.

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