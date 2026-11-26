Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Expect overnight lows to drop into the 30s and 40s with clouds, stray showers and fog.

Shoppers can rejoice on Friday when they find great deals, but they can also be happy that our Thanksgiving Day storm is finally gone, as we head into the weekend.

Low-clouds, fog may develop before the sun comes up on Friday, but sunny intervals can also be expected on Friday. Much cooler weather return with highs in the 50s.

Next chance of rain should arrive later on Sunday evening.

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