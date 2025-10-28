David's First Warning Forecast: Windy with scattered showers on Wednesday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Overnight lows should drop into the 50s with scattered showers

With a coastal storm pulling away on Wednesday, it opens the door for another fast-moving storm coming in from the Tennessee Valley to affect us on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Some thunderstorms will be possible at that time.

Look for highs on Wednesday to struggle to reach the lower 60s. By Thursday, highs will be near 70 degrees with more showers and rumbles of thunder in the pre-dawn and morning hours with sunshine developing in the afternoon.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Halloween (Friday) looks mostly sunny and gusty (35-40 mph)....not too spooky, and mostly sunny for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower 60s.

