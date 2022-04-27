First Warning Forecast: 20 degrees cooler today, Back to the 80s next week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Back to sunshine but much cooler. Several days in the 60s to end the week. Warming to the 70s and 80s next week.

Clouds will clear out this morning and we will be back to sunshine by midday. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 60s today, about 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. It will be windy today with NW winds at 10 to 15 and gusts to 25 mph. Expect mainly clear skies tonight with lows falling to the 40s.

WTKR News 3

We will see lots of sunshine on Thursday, but it will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the low to mid 60s. It will still be breezy tomorrow with NW winds at 10 to 15 and gusts to 25 mph.

Sunshine will continue for Friday as we begin a very slow warmup. Expect highs in the mid 60s Friday, upper 60s Saturday, and low 70s Sunday. More clouds will build in for this weekend with a few scattered showers, mainly Sunday PM.

WTKR News 3

Today: AM Clearing, Cooler, Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NW 10-15G25

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 10-15

Tomorrow: Sunny, Cooler, Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NW 10-15G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Sweetgum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

WTKR News 3

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

