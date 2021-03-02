First Warning Forecast: 40s Today, near 60 Tomorrow, as the dry weather continues!

First Warning Forecast:

We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds today, with more sunshine to the north and more clouds to the south. Highs will only reach the mid 40s today, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

An area of low pressure will slide by to our south on Wednesday. Most of the rain will stay to our south, but a few showers are possible in NE NC and the Outer Banks. Like today, we will see more sunshine to the north and more clouds to the south. Highs will warm to the upper 50s.

Expect sunshine and a cool down to end the work week. Highs will drop to the low 50s on Thursday and the upper 40s on Friday.

