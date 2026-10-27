First Warning Forecast: 60s & 70s this week with slim rain chances

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Our fall-like stretch continues with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Rain chances remain low through most of the week.

Another nice day! Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s to near 70, near normal for this time of year. A few clouds will mix in tonight with lows in the mid 50s.

WTKR News 3

Highs will return to the upper 60s tomorrow. Expect partly cloudy skies with a very slim chance for a shower. Highs will warm to the low and mid 70s to end the work week.

The forecast for Halloween looks good. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with slim rain chances. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s during trick-or-treat time.

WTKR News 3

Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. We “fall back” one hour at 2 AM Sunday.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: N 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed)

UV Index: 5 (Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

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