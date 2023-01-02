First Warning Forecast: 60s & 70s to start the week, Tracking midweek rain

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A warm start to the week in the 60s & 70s. Tracking showers & storms for midweek. Colder air returns this weekend.

Watch out for areas of patchy fog this morning. We will see partly cloudy skies today with highs in the mid 60s, 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Highs will climb to near 70 on Tuesday with a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower is possible, but overall rain chances will be slim.

Showers and storms are likely on Wednesday as a cold front moves through. Scattered showers will move in Wednesday morning with more rain and a chance for storms moving in during the afternoon to evening. Highs will reach the low 70s and it will be windy with a SW wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

Clouds will linger for Thursday, but rain chances will drop. Highs will fall to near 60, the first step of a cooling trend. Expect highs near 50 on Friday and into the upper 40s this weekend.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Highs near 70. Winds: SW 5-15

