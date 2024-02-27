Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: 70s, showers, and windy through midweek

Wx Rain 6.png
Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph.png
ADI Futurecast AM.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph 2.png
ADI Wind Forecast.png
ADI Wind Gust Forecast.png
Posted at 4:56 AM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 04:56:10-05

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Climbing to the 70s this week. A soggy and windy midweek. Dropping to the 50s to end the week.

Warming to near 70 today with a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers will move in this afternoon to evening. Winds will pick up today, SW at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Day Planner - AM.png

A warm and windy Wednesday. Highs will reach the mid 70s with strong SW winds gusting to near 40 mph. We will see a mix of clouds during the day with a few showers possible. Expect a bigger rain chance after sunset as a cold front moves through from west to east.

ADI Futurecast AM.png

We will return to sunshine on Thursday, but cooler air will move in behind the cold front. Highs will struggle to reach 50 on Thursday. It will still be breezy in the morning, but winds will relax through the day.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Windy. Highs near 70. Winds: SW 10-20 G30
Tonight: Showers, Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 10-20 G30
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 20-30 G40

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Elm, Maple)
UV Index: 3 (Moderate)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR
Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR
X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News 3 Everyday Hero

Everyday Hero at VB Fishing Pier