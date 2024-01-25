Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: 70s & showers to end the week, 50s & showers this weekend

Posted at 4:51 AM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 04:51:07-05

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Highs in the 70s to end the week. Several rain chances to end the work week and this weekend. Falling to the 40s again next week.

Temperatures will climb to the low 70s again today, about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers, mainly this afternoon to evening.

A very similar picture for Friday. Highs in the low 70s with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers.

Our cloudy and soggy stretch continues for the weekend as an area of low-pressure slides across the Southeast. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers possible both days. As of now, the highest rain chance will be Saturday PM to Sunday AM. Highs will drop to the mid and upper 50s this weekend.

Even colder air returns early next week with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Skies will clear out, but the wind will ramp up on Monday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-15
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: SW 5-15
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

