First Warning Forecast: 70s to end the work week, back to the 60s this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A slight warming trend to end the work week. Cooler and less humid for Halloween weekend.

A small step warmer today with highs in the low 70s. Expect more clouds in the morning with clearing skies through the afternoon.

WTKR News 3

Friday may be the nicest day of the week. Temperatures will warm to the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies.

The forecast for Halloween looks fine. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with very low rain chances. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s during trick-or-treat time.

WTKR News 3

Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. We “fall back” one hour at 2 AM Sunday.

Today: Clearing Skies. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: W/N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

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