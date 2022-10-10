First Warning Forecast: 70s to start the week, Tracking showers for Thursday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A very fall-like week with highs in the 60s and 70s. Get the umbrella ready for Thursday.

Another chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s, about 10 degrees below our normal low temperature for this time of year. Highs will warm to near 70 this afternoon. We will see a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with slim rain chances.

Expect a slight warming trend for the first half of the week. Highs will reach the low 70s on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. We will warm to the mid 70s on Wednesday with clouds building in.

A cold front is set to move through the region on Thursday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Cooler air will move in behind the front. We will drop from the mid 70s on Thursday to the mid 60s on Friday.

The upcoming weekend looks nice! Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, still a bit cool for this time of year.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs near 70. Winds: W/N 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows near 50. Winds: N/E 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

