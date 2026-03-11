First Warning Forecast: 80s again today, Soggy and much cooler tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warming to the 80s, near record highs again today. Tracking rain for Thursday and a big cool down.

Another near record setting day today with highs in the low to mid 80s. Expect a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a bit of a SW breeze.

A cold front is set to move through on Thursday, bringing in rain and a major cool down. Showers will start in the morning and move out in the afternoon. Some sleet or snow could mix in as the moisture exits but little to no accumulation is expected. Temperatures will start in the upper 60s to near 70 in the morning then fall to the 40s by the early afternoon. It will also be windy with wind gusts to near 30 mph.

We will wake up to temperatures in the 30s Friday morning with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to near 60, near normal for this time of year.

Saturday looks like the pick of the weekend with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 60s. Winds will kick up on Sunday with highs in the mid 60s and rain moving in later in the day.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Temperatures falling into the 40s. Winds: W/N 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Low

