First Warning Forecast: A big step warmer, Showers moving in

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Several rain chances early next week with highs in the 60s. Cold again to end the week.

We will climb into the low 60s this afternoon, almost 20 degrees warmer than yesterday. Expect mostly sunny skies today with a SW wind at 10 to 15 with higher gusts.

Clouds and showers move in early next week. Expect mostly cloudy skies on Monday with scattered showers, mainly in the morning. Highs will reach the upper 50s and it will still be breezy with a SW wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers on Tuesday. Highs will return to the 60s, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Wednesday will be the soggy day of the week. Expect widespread rain that could be heavy at times with an isolated storm possible. We could see 1” of rainfall on Wednesday. Highs will return to the low 60s and it will be windy with gusts to 25 mph.

The cold air returns for the end of the week with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s again starting Thursday.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: SW 10-15 G 20-25

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

