First Warning Forecast: A break from the heat, Lingering showers & storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A break from the heat for midweek. Leftover showers and storms with a stalled front. Even cooler and lower humidity this weekend.

Not as hot and slightly less humid today. Highs will reach the mid 80s with a heat index in the low 90s. Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms as a front stalls out along the Mid-Atlantic coast.

More of the same for Thursday. Highs in the mid 80s with an afternoon heat index in the mid 90s. Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms.

We will warm to the low 90s on Friday before a cold front moves through. That front will not be a rain maker for us, but it will bring in some cooler and less humid air for the weekend.

Expect mostly sunny skies this weekend with highs in the mid 80s on Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday. The humidity will be low (for this time of year) so the heat index will be near the actual air temperature.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms located over the central tropical Atlantic are associated with an elongated trough of low pressure centered about 600 miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form during the next several days while moving across the central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (40%)

A tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. An area of low pressure is forecast to form in a couple of days near or just to the west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Further development of the low is possible over the weekend before environmental conditions become unfavorable early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (30%)

A broad area of low pressure could form in the central or western Gulf of Mexico by the beginning of next week. Some slow development of this system is possible thereafter as it approaches the western Gulf of Mexico coastline by the middle of next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (20%)



