First Warning Forecast: A break from the heat, More showers & storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A slight break from the extreme heat. Afternoon storm chances continue for the rest of the week.

Hot and humid again today, but not as high as yesterday. Highs will top out near 90 with an afternoon heat index near 100. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storm firing up this afternoon to evening. Strong to severe storms are possible.

Highs will slip to the 80s to the end of the week, but it will still be humid, keeping the afternoon heat index in the 90s. In typical summer fashion, every day will have a chance for an afternoon shower or storm (30% to 40% chance).

The summer-like trend continues for the weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers/storms, mainly in the afternoon to evening. Highs will linger in the upper 80s (near normal) with an afternoon heat index in the 90s.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Highs near 90. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S/SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

