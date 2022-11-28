First Warning Forecast: A breezy start to the week, Tracking rain for Wednesday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A nice start to the work week. Tracking rain for Wednesday with a cold front. Chilly and windy behind the front.

Temperatures will fall into the 50s this morning with mostly sunny skies. Clouds will build in by midday with highs in the low 60s this afternoon. It will be breezy today with a west to NW wind at 10 to 15 and gusts to near 25 mph.

Tomorrow looks nice with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s, near normal for this time of year. It will not be as breezy tomorrow.

Rain will move in on Wednesday with a cold front. As of now, rain looks most likely through midday and the afternoon. Most areas will see about 0.25” of rainfall. Highs will warm to the mid 60s on Wednesday (before the cold front moves through). Winds will crank up as the front approaches, south at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

We will return to sunshine on Thursday, but it will be chilly and windy. Temperatures will struggle to hit 50 degrees with a NW wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: W/N 10-15G25

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: N 5-15

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

