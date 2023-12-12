First Warning Forecast: A chilly and sunny work week, Rain returns Sunday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A sunny and chilly week with highs in the 40s and 50s. Tracking rain to end the weekend.

Lots of sunshine today and not as windy as yesterday. Highs will only reach the low 50s this afternoon, a few degrees below normal for this time of year.

WTKR News 3

Highs will return to the low 50s on Wednesday. Extra clouds will mix in as a cold front moves through, but rain chance will remain low.

Colder air moves in behind the front and Thursday will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the mid 40s.

We climb back to the 50s for Friday and the weekend. Our next chance for rain is set to move in later Sunday to Monday.

WTKR News 3

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: N/SW 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: W/N 5-10

