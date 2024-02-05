Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: A chilly and windy midweek with tidal flooding

Wx Ice 3.png
Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
ADI Wind Gust Forecast.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Posted at 5:02 AM, Feb 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-05 05:02:01-05

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A chilly and windy first half of the week. A warming trend to end the week.

Starting off in the 20s and 30s this morning, we will warm to near 50 this afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies today with a few extra clouds in North Carolina. NE winds will pick up as we go through the day, reaching 10 to 15 mph.

Day Planner - AM.png

Chilly and windy through midweek. Highs will only reach the mid 40s Tuesday and Wednesday, but it will feel more like the upper 30s. NE winds will reach 10 to 20 with gusts to 30+ mph. The persistent NE winds will trigger localized flooding near times of high tide.

Tide Times - Sewells Point.png

The wind will relax, and temperatures start to climb for the end of the week. Highs will reach the low 50s, near normal on Thursday with mostly sunny skies. Partly cloudy on Friday with highs in the upper 50s. We will warm to the 60s this weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs near 50. Winds: NE 5-15
Tonight: Mainly Clear, Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: NE 5-15
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NE 10-20G30

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR
Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR
X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sports

News 3's Road to Las Vegas