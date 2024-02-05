First Warning Forecast: A chilly and windy midweek with tidal flooding

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A chilly and windy first half of the week. A warming trend to end the week.

Starting off in the 20s and 30s this morning, we will warm to near 50 this afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies today with a few extra clouds in North Carolina. NE winds will pick up as we go through the day, reaching 10 to 15 mph.

Chilly and windy through midweek. Highs will only reach the mid 40s Tuesday and Wednesday, but it will feel more like the upper 30s. NE winds will reach 10 to 20 with gusts to 30+ mph. The persistent NE winds will trigger localized flooding near times of high tide.

The wind will relax, and temperatures start to climb for the end of the week. Highs will reach the low 50s, near normal on Thursday with mostly sunny skies. Partly cloudy on Friday with highs in the upper 50s. We will warm to the 60s this weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs near 50. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NE 10-20G30

