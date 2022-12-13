First Warning Forecast: A chilly midweek, Tracking rain for Thursday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A chilly midweek with highs in the 40s. Tracking rain on Thursday. A windy end to the week with cooler air moving in.

Look for clearing skies today, mostly cloudy this morning to mostly sunny later in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 40s today, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. It will still be breezy today but not as windy as yesterday.

Clouds will build in on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies in the morning to mostly cloudy skies by the evening. Scattered showers will build in Wednesday night ahead of an approaching cold front.

Thursday will be the messy day this week with cloudy skies, widespread rain, and gusty winds. Expect showers through most of the day Thursday, with most of the areas receiving about 1” of rainfall. E/SE winds will ramp up 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30+mph. It will be warmer on Thursday with highs in the upper 50s.

Skies will clear out on Friday, but the cooler air starts to move in. Highs will drop to the mid 50s (near normal) on Friday to the upper 40s on Saturday then to the mid 40s on Sunday. It will still be windy on Friday and into the weekend.

Today: Clearing Skies. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Clouds Building In. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

