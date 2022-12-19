First Warning Forecast: A chilly start to the week, Rain & wind to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cold start to the work week. Rain and wind to end the week. Even colder air moves in for Christmas.

Bundle up… temperatures will start in the 20s and 30s this morning. Expect a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with more sun in the morning and more clouds in the afternoon. Highs will only reach the mid 40s today, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Tuesday will look and feel a lot like Monday. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 40s. We will take a small step warmer on Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s.

The soggy weather returns on Thursday as a cold front approaches from the west. We will warm into the upper 50s on Thursday and winds will pick up through the day.

Rain will continue into Friday as winds continue to ramp up. Expect SW winds at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40+ mph. Expect highs in the mid 50s on Friday.

Temperatures will take a nosedive behind the cold front. Highs will only reach the mid 30s this weekend with overnight lows in the low 20s. The lingering winds will make it feel more like the teens and 20s.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: NW/N 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

