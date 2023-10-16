First Warning Forecast: A chilly start to the week, Warming back to the 70s

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cooler start to the work week, but slowly climbing back to the 70s. Tracking rain to end the week.

A chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Highs will only reach the low 60s in the afternoon, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds today with a stray shower possible.

Another chilly start tomorrow morning with highs reaching the mid 60s. Expect partly cloudy skies with a spotty shower possible.

More sunshine for Wednesday and Thursday with highs climbing to the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tracking a cold front that will bring in rain for Friday and Saturday. The font will also bring in another cool down to end the weekend.

Today: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

Tracking an area of low pressure located over the central tropical Atlantic. A tropical depression is likely to form by late this week. This system is expected to move west to WNW across the central and western tropical Atlantic during the next several days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: High (70%)

