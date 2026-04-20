First Warning Forecast: A chilly start to the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cool start to the week with highs in the 60s. Warming back to near 80 to end the week. Tracking a few smaller rain chances during the workweek.

A chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 40s. Highs will only reach the mid 60s today, 5 to 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. We will start with sunny skies, but clouds will build in through midday. A spotty shower is possible this afternoon. The wind will also kick up today, NW at 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

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A Frost Advisory is in effect for Tuesday morning for many of our inland cities and counties with temperatures in the 40s to 30s. Highs will only reach the low 60s tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and light winds.

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Warmer air returns for the second half of the week with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Another slim chance for showers moves in on Wednesday. Look for more sunshine on Thursday and partly cloudy skies Friday.

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A bigger chance for rain is expected this weekend with highs in the 70s.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W/N 10-20

Tonight: Clearing Skies. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

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