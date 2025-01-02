First Warning Forecast: A cold end to the week, Two snow chances

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Cold air returns to end the week. A few showers/flurries possible Friday evening. Tracking another rain/snow chance for Monday.

We will see lots of sunshine today, but it will be chilly. Highs will only reach the mid 40s, about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. It will still be breezy, but not as gusty as yesterday.

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with highs in the upper 40s. A few spotty rain/snow showers are possible in the evening as a cold front moves through. The best chance to see snow will be on the Middle Peninsula and the Eastern Shore, but little to no accumulation is expected.

Even colder air is set to move in this weekend. Expect highs in the upper 30s to low 40s with overnight lows in the 20s. It will be windy on Saturday, pushing wind chill values into the teens and 20s.

Keep a close eye on Monday, as an area of low pressure moves across the region. Based on the temperature trend, we could start with snow early Monday morning and switch to rain during the day. As of now… rain is likely, snow is possible.

Today: Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: W 10-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: W 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

