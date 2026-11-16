First Warning Forecast: A cool start to the week, Warming back to the 60s

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cool start to the week with a slow warming trend back into the 60s ahead. Lots of sunshine this week with very low rain chances.

Temperatures in the 30s and 40s this morning, warming to the mid 50s this afternoon. Expect sunshine with a few extra clouds mixing in from time to time.

WTKR News 3

Warming to the upper 50s tomorrow. Expect sunshine with a few clouds mixing in. The temperature will slowly warm through the week with highs in the low 60s on Wednesday and the mid 60s fir Thursday and Friday.

WTKR News 3

Highs will linger in the mid to upper 60s this weekend with partly cloudy skies and slim rain chances. Our next chance for rain is setting up for early next week with a cold front moving in.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

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