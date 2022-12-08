First Warning Forecast: A cooler end to the week, still gloomy

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cooler end to the week. Several small rain chances with a mix of clouds through the weekend. Even cooler air early next week.

Watch out for areas of fog this morning with mostly cloudy skies and drizzle. Temperatures will be dropping from the 60s to the 50s early this morning. We will see a mix of mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies today with afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s, near normal for this time of year. It will be breezy today with a north wind at 10 to 15 and gusts to 20 mph.

Highs will only reach the low 50s on Friday. We will see a mix of clouds through the day with a few showers possible.

The cooler air sticks around for the weekend with highs in the low to mid 50s. Both days will have a mix of clouds with spotty showers possible. Winds will kick up again on Saturday.

Even cooler air is set to move in early next week. Expect highs in the upper 40s to low 50s and overnight lows in the 30s.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: N 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

A large non-tropical area of low pressure is located over the central subtropical Atlantic about 850 miles east-southeast of Bermuda. The system could show some subtropical characteristics today, but its chances to fully transition to a subtropical or tropical cyclone appear to be decreasing.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (30%)

