First Warning Forecast: A cooler week with highs in the 60s

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cool stretch with highs in the 60s. A few smaller rain chances to start the week. Bigger rain chances to end the week.

Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers this morning. Showers will taper off by midday and clouds will start to clear out this afternoon. Highs will only reach the low 60s today, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

WTKR News 3

We will see a nice blend of sun and clouds Tuesday and Wednesday with slim rain chances. Highs will warm slightly to the mid and upper 60s.

Expect more cloud cover and a building rain chance for Thursday and Friday as an area of low pressure tracks across the southeast. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will kick up as we end the work week and start the weekend.

We may start and end the weekend with rain as one weather system moves out and another moves in. Highs will warm to the low 70s this weekend, closer to normal for this time of year.



WTKR News 3

Today: AM Showers. PM Clearing. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: E/SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Sweet Gum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Green)

Mosquitoes: High



WTKR News 3

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

