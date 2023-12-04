First Warning Forecast: A cooling trend to start the week, Midweek showers

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Trending cooler this week with highs in the 40s by midweek. Tracking rain chances for Wednesday and for Sunday.

We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the low 60s, cooler than yesterday but still above normal for this time of year.

Highs will drop to the 50s tomorrow. Expect lots of sunshine through the morning and midday hours with clouds building in through the afternoon to evening.

Highs will drop into the 40s on Wednesday. We will see partly cloudy skies with a chance for scattered showers. Winds will also pick up through the day, gusting to 20+ mph in the afternoon to evening.

Warmer air returns for the weekend. Highs will climb back into the 60s Saturday and Sunday. A bigger rain chance is set to move in with a cold front on Sunday.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: NW 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: AM Sun, PM Clouds. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: N 5-10



