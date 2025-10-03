First Warning Forecast: A fall-like end to the week and weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Feeling like fall with cooler temperatures and lower humidity.

A cool start to the day with temperatures ranging from the 40s to the 60s this morning. We will warm to the low 70s today, about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year. Expect a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with slim rain chances and light winds.

The weekend weather looks great! Mostly sunny on Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. Warming to the upper 70s on Sunday with a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

We will gradually warm to near 80 by early next week. Our next rain chance is set to move in on Wednesday with a cold front.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

A tropical wave is expected to move off the coast of Africa over the next day or two. Some slow development is possible as the system moves west to WNW.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (30%)

An area of low pressure may form along a remnant frontal boundary near the northwestern Bahamas and southern Florida during the next day or two. Any additional development is expected to be slow to occur as the system moves NW across Florida.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (10%)

