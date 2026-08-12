First Warning Forecast: A few breaks from the heat and humidity

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A slight break in the heat and humidity today. Another storm chance on Friday. A bigger break in the heat and humidity this weekend.

A small drop in the heat and humidity today but still feeling like summer. Highs will struggle to reach 90 with an afternoon heat index in the mid to upper 90s. Expect partly cloudy skies with a stray shower/storm possible.

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Heating up again tomorrow. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s with an afternoon heat index to 100+. We will see a mix of sun & clouds with a stray shower/storm possible. Rain chances will increase for Friday as a cold front moves through. Expect scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon to evening. It will still be hot & humid on Friday, but nicer weather moves in for the weekend.

Highs will drop to mid and upper 80s this weekend with slightly lower humidity. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with slim rain chances.

WTKR News 3

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs near 90. Winds: NW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: W 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tracking a tropical wave located around 800 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for development during the next few days, and a tropical depression will likely form within a couple of days while the system moves WNW across the central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (70%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: High (80%)

Watching a broad low-pressure area located about 1000 miles ENE of Bermuda. Some development of this system is possible, and a short-lived tropical storm could form while it moves ENE across the central subtropical Atlantic. The system is forecast to reach cooler waters by Thursday, ending its chances of formation.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (50%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (50%)

Watching a tropical wave just off the coast of west Africa. Environmental conditions are forecast to be generally conducive for some development of this system during the next several days while it moves WNW across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (20%)

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