First Warning Forecast: A few showers, Much cooler to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

One more day with highs near 70. Look for more clouds and a few showers to end the work week. Much cooler this weekend with highs in the 50s.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds with isolated showers today as a cold front and area of low-pressure track across the Mid-Atlantic. It will still be warm (for November) with highs near 70.

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Cooler air moves in behind the cold front starting tomorrow. Highs will drop to the mid and upper 50s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with a spotty shower possible. The wind will also pick up, NW at 10 to 15 mph.

WTKR News 3

Back to sunshine, cooler, and breezy this weekend. Highs will only reach the mid 50s with lows in the 30s. Expect a NW wind at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph on Saturday. Winds will back down a bit on Sunday.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Highs near 70. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: W 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Spotty Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

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