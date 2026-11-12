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First Warning Forecast: A few showers, Much cooler to end the week

Highs near 70 again today. A mix of sun and clouds with isolated showers today and tomorrow. Highs will drop into the 50s starting Friday. Back to sunshine, cooler, and breezy this weekend.
First Warning Forecast: A few showers, Much cooler to end the week
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Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
One more day with highs near 70. Look for more clouds and a few showers to end the work week. Much cooler this weekend with highs in the 50s.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds with isolated showers today as a cold front and area of low-pressure track across the Mid-Atlantic. It will still be warm (for November) with highs near 70.

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Cooler air moves in behind the cold front starting tomorrow. Highs will drop to the mid and upper 50s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with a spotty shower possible. The wind will also pick up, NW at 10 to 15 mph.

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Back to sunshine, cooler, and breezy this weekend. Highs will only reach the mid 50s with lows in the 30s. Expect a NW wind at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph on Saturday. Winds will back down a bit on Sunday.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Highs near 70. Winds: SW 5-15
Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: W 5-15
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Spotty Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW 10-15

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low (Ragweed)
UV Index: 1 (Low)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time

Weather updates on social media:
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