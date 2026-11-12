First Warning Forecast: A few showers, Much cooler to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
One more day with highs near 70. Look for more clouds and a few showers to end the work week. Much cooler this weekend with highs in the 50s.
We will see a mix of sun and clouds with isolated showers today as a cold front and area of low-pressure track across the Mid-Atlantic. It will still be warm (for November) with highs near 70.
Cooler air moves in behind the cold front starting tomorrow. Highs will drop to the mid and upper 50s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with a spotty shower possible. The wind will also pick up, NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Back to sunshine, cooler, and breezy this weekend. Highs will only reach the mid 50s with lows in the 30s. Expect a NW wind at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph on Saturday. Winds will back down a bit on Sunday.
Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Highs near 70. Winds: SW 5-15
Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: W 5-15
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Spotty Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW 10-15
Weather & Health
Pollen: Low (Ragweed)
UV Index: 1 (Low)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Moderate
Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time
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