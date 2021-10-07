First Warning Forecast: A few showers to end the week, Soggy this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More clouds and more rain on the way… We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with an isolated shower possible. Highs will return to the mid and upper 70s, a few degrees above normal for this time of year. East to northeast winds will continue at 5 to 15 mph.

Friday will be very similar with a mix of clouds and an isolated shower possible. Highs will return to the upper 70s and it will still be breezy.

It is looking like a gloomy and soggy weekend. Expect mostly cloudy skies both days with a bigger chance for rain. Rain chances will increase through the day Saturday and decrease through the day Sunday. Highs will linger in the mid 70s. Persistent east to northeast winds could trigger some minor level tidal flooding. We will see more sunshine and a warmup to near 80 again early next week.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: ENE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

A weak area of low pressure located about 150 miles off the coast of northeastern Florida and Georgia is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Strong upper-level winds should limit significant tropical development during the next few days while the low moves north and then northeast off the southeastern coast of the United States. By the weekend, the system is forecast to interact with a front, which could also limit tropical development. Regardless of development, this system could bring gusty winds and locally heavy rain to portions of the Carolinas late this week and this weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

