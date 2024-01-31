First Warning Forecast: A few showers today, More sunshine to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Extra clouds and a few showers today. A small warming trend to end the work week. Lots of sunshine this weekend.

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a few showers possible, mainly for the morning to midday hours. Highs will climb to near 50 today as a NE wind picks up, 5 to 15 mph.

Highs will reach the mid 50s to end the work week. Expect mostly sunny skies on Thursday and partly cloudy skies on Friday as a cold front swings through the region.

The weekend looks nice! Highs will drop to the upper 40s and low 50s, near normal for this time of year. We will see mostly sunny skies most of the weekend, with clouds building in late on Sunday.

Watching an area of low pressure that will track across the Southeast early next week. As of now, the majority of the rain will stay to our south, but it will get windy for Monday and Tuesday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs near 50. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW/SW 5-10

