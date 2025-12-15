First Warning Forecast: A frigid start to the week, Warming trend ahead

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A frigid start to the work week. Warming back to the 50s and 60s to end the week. Rain returns Thursday to Friday.

A cold and windy start. Temperatures in the teens and 20s this morning with wind chill values in the teens and single digits. Expect lots of sunshine today with highs in the mid 30s. It will feel more like the 20s with the wind.

Mostly sunny again tomorrow but not as cold or windy. Highs will reach the mid 40s tomorrow.

Another step warmer on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 50s, closer to normal for this time of year.

We will warm to near 60 on Thursday. Look for building clouds as a cold front moves in. Rain showers are likely Thursday night to Friday morning.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds: NW 10-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds: W/SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 5-10

