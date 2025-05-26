First Warning Forecast: A gloomy and cool Memorial Day, More rain for midweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A gloomy and cool Memorial Day. Several rain chances through midweek. Warming back to the 80s to end the week.

Cloudy skies, showers, and drizzle to start the day. Showers will taper off in the early afternoon with clouds starting to clear out late in the day. Highs will struggle to reach 70 today, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Building from partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with highs in the low 70s. Most of the day will be dry but showers will move in Tuesday evening.

A soggy midweek with showers and storms likely for Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances will taper off for the end of the week. Highs will warm back to the low 80s (near normal) to end the work week.

Today: AM Showers, Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: E 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses, Trees)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

