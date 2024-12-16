First Warning Forecast: A gloomy start, More rain for midweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A gloomy start to Monday. Warming to the 60s early in the week. Tracking showers for midweek.

Clouds, fog, and showers to kick off the work week. Showers will move out this morning and clouds will break up this afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 50s today, about 5 degrees warmer than yesterday.

We will warm to the upper 60s on Tuesday, almost 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with a spotty shower possible.

A bigger chance for rain will move through Wednesday to early Thursday with a cold front. Temperatures will drop behind the front, from the upper 60s on Wednesday to the low 50s on Thursday.

Even colder air moves in this weekend. Expect highs in the mid 40s on Saturday and the upper 30s on Sunday.

Today: AM Showers, PM Clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: W/N 5-10

Tonight: Mix of Clouds. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: W 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

