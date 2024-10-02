First Warning Forecast: A gradual clearing trend to end the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More sunshine and very comfortable to end the work week.

Look for a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with a slim rain chance. Highs will reach the mid 70s today with a slight dip in the humidity. The NE winds start to back down today, but we could still see some tidal flooding near times of high tide.

Warming to the upper 70s and even more sunshine to end the work week.

The weekend forecast looks good. Expect highs in the upper 70s to near 80 with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and slim rain chances.

Today: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tropical Update

Hurricane Kirk continues moving NW over the central tropical Atlantic. This general motion is expected to continue for the next few days. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next few days and Kirk is expected to become a major hurricane by Thursday.

Watching a broad trough of low pressure from the southwestern Caribbean Sea into the southern Gulf of Mexico. Environmental conditions could support some gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form over the weekend as the broader disturbance moves fully into the Gulf of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (40%)

Tracking an area of low pressure located a few hundred miles SSW of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear conducive for further development of this system, and a tropical depression is expected to form during the next day or so while it moves slowly west over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (90%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: High (90%)

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

