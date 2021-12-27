First Warning Forecast: A little cooler today, back to the 70s by midweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another warming trend… Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s this afternoon, cooler than yesterday but still about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with a spotty shower possible.

Highs will warm to the mid 60s on Tuesday. Expect a very similar mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies. Once again, a spotty shower is possible, but overall rain chances will be low.

Wednesday looks like the warmest day of the week with highs in the low to mid 70s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers possible later in the day. Southwest winds will also ramp up on Wednesday, 10 to 20 mph.

Thursday will be our next soggy day with mostly cloudy skies and showers through most of the day. Highs will drop to the mid 60s. Rain chances will drop for New Year’s Eve with highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows near 50. Rain returns to start 2022.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Spotty Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NE/SE 5-10

Tonight: Mix of Clouds, Spotty Showers. Lows near 50. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Spotty Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

