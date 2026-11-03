First Warning Forecast: A midweek warming trend, Rain on Friday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another warming trend this week with several days in the 70s. Tracking showers to end the work week.

Watch out for areas of fog this morning. We will see more sunshine today with highs in the low to mid 70s.

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Expect a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Highs will reach the upper 70s on Thursday with partly cloudy skies.

Rain moves in for Friday with a cold front. Expect mostly cloudy skies with showers and isolated storms. Highs will drop from the mid 70s Friday to the mid 60s this weekend, behind the cold front.

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Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: E 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

An area of low pressure is expected to form along a weakening frontal boundary a few hundred miles northeast of the Bahamas in a day or so. This system could acquire some subtropical characteristics late this week while it drifts over the western Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (30%)

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