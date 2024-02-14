First Warning Forecast: A nice end to the week with more sunshine

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Mix of sun and clouds and near normal temperatures to end the work week. Tracking a few showers for the weekend.

Cool, sunny, and a bit breezy for Valentine’s Day. Expect mostly sunny skies this morning with clouds building in this afternoon. Highs will try to climb into the 50s with a NW wind at 5 to 15 mph.

WTKR News 3

We will warm back to the mid 50s for Thursday and Friday, near normal for this time of year. Expect a mix of sun and clouds both days.

Our next round of rain is set to move in on Saturday with a cold front. As of now, scattered showers are possible Saturday morning to midday. Winds will also kick up for Saturday with highs in the low 50s. We will cool to the upper 40s on Sunday with clearing skies.

Today: AM Sun, PM Clouds. Highs near 50. Winds: NW/N 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: NE/E 5-10

Tomorrow: AM Sun, PM Clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: S 5-15



