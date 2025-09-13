First Warning Forecast: A nice finish to the weekend, rain returns next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

The comfortable conditions and sunny skies stick around for the rest of the weekend. More rain returns next week.

This evening skies will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid 60s. A few more clouds hang around Sunday, but rain chances will remain low.

Isolated showers and storms return for most of the upcoming work week as a trough of low pressure forms along the coast. Highest chances of rain come around Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures throughout the week will be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s.

2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Update:

A tropical wave located near the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a large area of shower and thunderstorm activity. Dry and stable air will likely limit development over the next couple of days, but a tropical depression could form mid to late next week.

Formation chance through 48 hours...LOW...Near 0%

Formation chance through 7 days...MEDIUM...50%

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar