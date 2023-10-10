First Warning Forecast: A nice midweek, Tracking rain for the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More clouds and a slightly warmer midweek. Tracking rain for the weekend. Another cool down to start next week.

We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the mid 70s, a few degrees warmer than yesterday and near normal for this time of year.

Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with a spotty shower possible. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s.

Highs will climb to the mid and upper 70s to end the work week with partly cloudy skies and small rain chances.

A cold front is set to move through the region on Saturday. Expect building clouds with scattered showers, mainly in the afternoon to evening. Highs will reach the mid 70s on Saturday, but cooler air will return behind the front. Highs will drop to the upper 60s on Sunday and the wind will pick up.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

A broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce a large area of showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days while the system moves WNW across the eastern tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (70%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: High (80%)

A small low pressure system over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico continues to produce an area of disorganized cloudiness and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear only marginally favorable for some additional development while the system moves slowly north during the next day or so.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (20%)

