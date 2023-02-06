First Warning Forecast: A nice start to the work week, Warming to the 60s

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A nice start to the work week with a mix of sun and clouds. Warming to the 60s by midweek. Tracking rain to end the work week and start the weekend.

Watch out for areas of patchy dense fog this morning. We will see partly cloudy skies today with highs in the mid 50s. It will be breezy today with a NW/N wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds for Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures climb from the mid 50s on Tuesday to the mid 60s on Wednesday.

Thursday will be the warmest day this week with highs in the upper 60s to near 70, almost 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. More clouds will build in with scattered showers.

Rain chances will continue for Friday and Saturday. Colder air will return this weekend. We will drop from the 60s on Friday to the 50s on Saturday to the 40s on Sunday.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW/N 10-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: S 5-10

