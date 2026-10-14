First Warning Forecast: A record-setting day with highs near 90

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Big temperature swings to end the week. Showers are possible Thursday and again late Friday. Much cooler this weekend.

Today could be a record-setting day with highs in the upper 80s. Expect sunny skies with a bit more humidity and a light SW wind.

WTKR News 3

Cooler tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 70s, near normal for this time of year. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers possible. Winds will shift to the NE and will increase to 10-15 mph.

Friday could be another record-setting day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Expect sunshine through the day with clouds and rain building in Friday night with a cold front.

WTKR News 3

Temperatures will take a dive for the weekend. Expect highs in the low to mid 60s and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. Clouds and rain should clear out early Saturday morning and most of the weekend will be sunny. It will be windy Saturday, but the wind should relax for Sunday.

Today: Sunny Skies. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed)

UV Index: 6 (Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

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