First Warning Forecast: A return to the heat and humidity this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Back to the heat and humidity this week. Highs in the 90s, feeling like the triple digits.

The heat and humidity return this week. Highs will warm to the low 90s today with an afternoon heat index near 100. We will see mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms, mainly this afternoon to evening.

Most of the work week will be typical summer days. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s with afternoon heat index values in the triple digits (100 to 105). We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a “pop-up” shower or storm possible each day.

Rain and storm chances will increase slightly for Friday and the weekend. Highs will remain in the low 90s this weekend.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW/W 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: W 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

