First Warning Forecast: A slight warming trend to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A slight warming trend to end the work week. Rain chances remain low through most of the week.

Watch out for areas of fog this morning. We will see building clouds today with highs in the upper 60s to near 70, near normal for this time of year.

WTKR News 3

A small step warmer tomorrow with highs in the low 70s. Expect more clouds in the morning with clearing skies through the afternoon. We will warm to the mid 70s on Friday with mostly sunny skies.

WTKR News 3

The forecast for Halloween looks good. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s during trick-or-treat time.

Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. We “fall back” one hour at 2 AM Sunday.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Low-Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

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